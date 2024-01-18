EU wants to elevate partnership with Bangladesh to new height: Ambassador Whiteley tells PM

Ambassador Charles Whiteley pays courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on 18 January 2024. Photo: TBS

The European Union (EU) wants to take the partnership and cooperation with Bangladesh to a new height, said its ambassador today (18 January).

Ambassador Charles Whiteley made the remarks while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

He also congratulated Hasina on her re-election as the prime minister for fourth consecutive term and the fifth overall.

"The existing facilities which Bangladesh is currently getting in various sectors including environment, good governance, renewable energy and transportation under the Global Gateway will be further enhanced in the days to come," PM's Deputy Press Secretary Md Noorelahi Mina said quoted Whiteley.

The ambassador mentioned that the EU had already given Bangladesh 407 million Euro during the recent Global Gateway Forum summit at Brussels in Belgium.

The EU envoy promised to continue the facilities given to Bangladesh under EBA (Everything but Arms) facilities.

He also pledged to continue the GSP plus facilities to Bangladesh, said the deputy press secretary.

The EU ambssador also highly praised the initiatives taken by Hasina's government for the development of those with disabilities and the marginalised people.

Bangladesh Premier has expressed her satisfaction over the existing relationship between her country and the European Union over the last 50 years.

"This relationship between Bangladesh and the European Union will be elevated to a new height," she said.

The prime minister thanked the EU for continuing support under the EBA and sought greater cooperation in different sectors including renewable energy under the Global Gateway programme.

Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting.