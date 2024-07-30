EU expresses grave concern over Bangladesh's 'shoot on sight' policy, 'unlawful killings'

Bangladesh

UNB
30 July, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 02:32 pm

FILE PHOTO: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell delivers a speech during a ceremony opening EU&#039;s Partnership Mission in Chisinau, Moldova, May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo
The European Union (EU) has conveyed its grave concern to Bangladesh at the announcement of a "shoot on sight" policy and "unlawful killings" perpetrated in recent days by the authorities in Bangladesh.

At the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Laos on 27 July, the High Representative of the EU, Josep Borrell Fontelles, conveyed it to the representative of Bangladesh and former Foreign Minister, Dr. AK Abdul Momen, MP.

"I am also deeply concerned by the killings of law enforcement officers, violence, torture, mass arrests and damage to property that have taken place," said the EU High Representative in a statement.

These acts must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to justice, Fontelles, who is also vice-president of the European Commission, said.

"There must be full accountability for the numerous instances of use of excessive and lethal force by the law enforcement authorities against protesters and others, including journalists and young children," said the EU High Representative.

"The thousands arrested must receive due process. We will closely follow the actions of the authorities in the context of this crisis and, with the fundamentals of EU-Bangladesh relations in mind, expect all human rights to be fully respected," he said.

quota reform protest / European Union

