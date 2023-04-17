EU envoy discusses election observer mission for JS election with foreign minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 April, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 08:32 pm

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley met with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on 17 April, 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley met with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on 17 April, 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley had a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday and discussed the proposed deployment of an EU Election Observation mission in Bangladesh ahead of the next election.

The foreign minister observed that the EU's position on the Indo-Pacific is largely similar to that of Bangladesh's. He said Bangladesh believes in a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all.

He stressed that economic development is Bangladesh's top priority and urged the EU to come up with more infrastructure and green investments in Bangladesh, particularly in green transport, renewable energy, and climate change adaptation sectors.

The EU ambassador informed about the growing interest of the European Investment Bank in investing in renewable energy and transport sectors of Bangladesh. He was also informed of the scope and interest from the EU to invest in Bangladesh through its 'Global Gateway' initiative.

Momen expressed Bangladesh's continued concerns over the situation in Ukraine, particularly the loss of civilian lives, and consequential socio-economic fallout around the globe. He reiterated Bangladesh's calls for the cessation of hostilities and urged the EU to play a more pragmatic role in this regard.

He reiterated that the government wants free, fair and credible general elections. He informed the Ambassador of the steps taken to empower the Election Commission to enable it to conduct a free and fair election welcoming observers from the EU and other countries during the elections.

The meeting also touched on various issues of mutual interest.

