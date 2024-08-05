EU for ensuring orderly, peaceful transition towards a democratically elected government

EU for ensuring orderly, peaceful transition towards a democratically elected government

Flag of the European Union/Collected
Flag of the European Union/Collected

High Representative of the European Union (EU) Josep Borrell Fontelles has said it is vital that an orderly and peaceful transition towards a democratically elected government is ensured, in full respect of human rights and democratic principles.

"The European Union is closely monitoring the events unfolding in Bangladesh," he said in a statement on the latest developments from Brussels today (5 August).

Following the address to the nation by Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the EU called for calm and restraint.

"The EU is saddened by the tragic loss of life during the protests in recent days. We take note of the assurances given by General Waker-Uz-Zaman that the situation will be handled in a peaceful manner, and that all unlawful killings will be impartially investigated," the High Representative said.

Fontelles said accountability for human rights violations is crucial. "Those who have been arbitrarily detained should be released immediately."

As a dedicated partner of the people of Bangladesh, the EU remains committed to the country's prosperity and development, he said.
 

European Union (EU) / Bangladesh

