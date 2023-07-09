EU Election Exploratory Mission to sit with EC on 11 July

The Election Exploratory Mission of the European Union will hold talks with the Election Commission on Tuesday as part of its visit to survey the atmosphere surrounding the upcoming national election.

The meeting will be held at 11am, according to sources at the commission, who confirmed the development to The Business Standard on Sunday (9 July).

In addition to the election commission, the six-member EU delegation is scheduled to meet with Awami League International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed on Monday at 4:30pm at the EU ambassador's office in Dhaka.

The delegation will also have a meeting with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on 15 July.

Meanwhile, BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaid informed TBS that the date and agenda of the meeting with the EU delegation will be determined this week.

She said the BNP will inform the delegation if an environment conducive to holding a fair election prevails in the country.

She further added that the visiting EU delegation is primarily a pre-assessment team, and the EU will decide whether to send election observers to Bangladesh based on their report.