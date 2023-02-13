EU concerned over 'politically motivated violence' in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 12:07 pm

Related News

EU concerned over 'politically motivated violence' in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 12:07 pm
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Union (EU) and its member countries have expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of political violence in Bangladesh.

A brief statement in this regard was tweeted by the EU Delegation to Bangladesh on Sunday (12 February).

In the statement, the EU said that they are deeply concerned by the recent reports of politically motivated violence across Bangladesh.

They strongly encouraged all those engaged in politics to conduct their activities in a peaceful manner while abiding by the law.

The actual Tweet reads – "The EU and EU Member State missions in Dhaka are deeply concerned by the recent reports of politically motivated violence and strongly encourage all those engaged in political activities to conduct them in a peaceful, lawful manner."

Awami League (AL) and the main opposition BNP, in recent times, have been carrying out programmes and demonstrations in an apparent attempt to counter each other. 

BNP organised anti-government road marches at all unions on Saturday which was countered by the ruling party's "peace rallies." The programmes were marred by reports of attacks, clashes and arrests. 

The BNP claimed that Awami League is trying to create chaos in the country by inciting violence in the name of counter programmes as their party leaders and workers were attacked in the 43 districts while holding countrywide union-level march programmes on Saturday.

Attacks, clashes mar BNP’s union-level protests

Senior leaders of the party alleged that BNP men came under attack in 43 districts, including Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Feni, Naogaon, Kushtia, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Manikganj, Noakhali, Jhalkathi, Gazipur, Chattogram, Netrakona, Barguna, Bagerhat, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Thakurgaon, Natore, Tangail, Chandpur, Mymensingh, Bhola, Barishal, Khulna, Laxmipur, Narsingdi, Magura, Jashore, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Dhaka, Panchagarh, Cox's Bazar, Pabna, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Cumilla and Narail during their anti-government road marches.

They also claimed that around five hundred leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies were injured in those attacks while police arrested over 200 opposition activists.

Top News / Politics

EU / Bangladesh / political violence / BNP / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

8m | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

1h | TBS Stories
Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

19h | TBS Stories
Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

Who is Jason Mamoa targeting? FAST X Trailer review

16h | TBS Entertainment
Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

Spring Empire: surrounded by civic facilities

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed