EU concerned over 'politically motivated violence' in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) and its member countries have expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of political violence in Bangladesh.

A brief statement in this regard was tweeted by the EU Delegation to Bangladesh on Sunday (12 February).

In the statement, the EU said that they are deeply concerned by the recent reports of politically motivated violence across Bangladesh.

They strongly encouraged all those engaged in politics to conduct their activities in a peaceful manner while abiding by the law.

The actual Tweet reads – "The EU and EU Member State missions in Dhaka are deeply concerned by the recent reports of politically motivated violence and strongly encourage all those engaged in political activities to conduct them in a peaceful, lawful manner."

Awami League (AL) and the main opposition BNP, in recent times, have been carrying out programmes and demonstrations in an apparent attempt to counter each other.

BNP organised anti-government road marches at all unions on Saturday which was countered by the ruling party's "peace rallies." The programmes were marred by reports of attacks, clashes and arrests.

The BNP claimed that Awami League is trying to create chaos in the country by inciting violence in the name of counter programmes as their party leaders and workers were attacked in the 43 districts while holding countrywide union-level march programmes on Saturday.

Senior leaders of the party alleged that BNP men came under attack in 43 districts, including Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Feni, Naogaon, Kushtia, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Manikganj, Noakhali, Jhalkathi, Gazipur, Chattogram, Netrakona, Barguna, Bagerhat, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Thakurgaon, Natore, Tangail, Chandpur, Mymensingh, Bhola, Barishal, Khulna, Laxmipur, Narsingdi, Magura, Jashore, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Dhaka, Panchagarh, Cox's Bazar, Pabna, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Cumilla and Narail during their anti-government road marches.

They also claimed that around five hundred leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies were injured in those attacks while police arrested over 200 opposition activists.