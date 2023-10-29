EU concerned over political violence, deaths in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) and its member states in Dhaka expressed concern over the recent political violence and loss of lives in Bangladesh.

"The European Union and its member states in Dhaka are deeply saddened to see the loss of life and violence on the streets of Dhaka — vital that a peaceful way forward for participatory and peaceful elections is found," European Union in Bangladesh wrote in its X, formerly known as Twitter, handler on Sunday.

The European Union and its Member States in Dhaka are deeply saddened to see the loss of life and violence on the streets of Dhaka - vital that a peaceful way forward for participatory and peaceful elections is found. October 29, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, the United States said it would review all violent incidents that took place during political programmes in Dhaka on 28 October for potential visa restrictions.

Condemning the political violence, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post that the killing of a policeman and a political activist, as well as the incident of arson against a hospital are unacceptable.

The violence against journalists and civilians is likewise intolerable, the post added while calling for calm and restraint on all sides.

The BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami observed a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal (general strike) yesterday.

On Saturday, two people, including a police constable, were killed and scores injured as parts of Dhaka turned into pitch battlefields when BNP activists, law enforcers, and Awami League activists locked into violent clashes.