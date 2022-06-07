EU brings relief to those affected by flash floods in North Eastern Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 05:57 pm

The European Union is allocating €200,000 (over 19 million Bangladeshi taka) to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to families affected by the flash floods in North Eastern Bangladesh. The aid will benefit over 20,000 people in districts affected by the floods, reads a press release. 

The EU funding supports the Bangladesh Red Cross Society (BDRCS) in delivering immediate assistance through the provision of drinking water, emergency sanitation, health services, hygiene parcels, and cash assistance in the Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. The aid provides lifesaving support to those most in need, including those living in temporary shelters, the elderly, people with disabilities, children and women.

Floods devastated both farmland and cities and both farmers and city dwellers are affected.  The impact of these most recent flash floods are considered higher than any previous floods in the area over the past two decades.  

The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Disaster preparedness, disaster risk reduction and resilience remain key priority areas for the EU in Bangladesh. Due to its geographical location, the country is prone to seasonal flooding, landslides, and cyclones. This makes it one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change. 

The EU helps communities at risk from natural hazards, supporting early action in highly flood-prone and cyclone-prone areas.

They also support building flood-resistant infrastructure and early warning systems, and disaster preparedness in densely populated urban areas such as in Dhaka.

The EU has been working in Bangladesh since 2002, both in disaster preparedness and emergency response activities with a total funding of more than €361 million.

