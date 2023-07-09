EU, Bangladesh commit to enhancing good nutrition through good governance

Bangladesh

UNB
09 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 05:35 pm

Related News

EU, Bangladesh commit to enhancing good nutrition through good governance

UNB
09 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 05:35 pm
EU, Bangladesh commit to enhancing good nutrition through good governance

The delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh organised a high-level event in collaboration with the Partners of the Food and Nutrition Security Programme for Bangladesh.

The event, titled 'The European Union and the Government of Bangladesh in Partnership for Good Nutrition through Good Governance', was held at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday with the participation of government and non-governmental organisations.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque was the chief guest for the morning session.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Agriculture has made it a priority to develop a self-sufficient and sustainable agricultural system and aims to achieve this through increased agricultural productivity, modernisation of agriculture marketing, and the adoption of new technologies.

M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary of the Prime Ministers Office, was the chief guest for the afternoon session.

"It is essential for nutrition security to be driven by the government of Bangladesh with a strong political will and explicit commitments by leaders to end malnutrition in all its forms. This cannot be achieved without sustainable, resilient, and nutrition-sensitive food systems," he said.

The welcome remarks were delivered by Jurate Smalskyte Merville, counsellor, team leader of the delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, and the closing remarks by Charles Whiteley, EU ambassador to Bangladesh.

Both EU delegates highlighted the importance of food and nutrition security across Bangladesh based on achievements shared during the event.

They emphasised the importance of continuing the support and investments to the FNS interventions through GO-NGO, Private Sector, UN agencies and CSOs.

In addition, the Director General of Food Planning and Monitoring Unit, Momtaz Uddin and the Director General of Bangladesh National Nutrition Council, Dr Shahriar Kabir highlighted the importance of multisector partnership and also building capacity of subnational governance structure.

Special guests at the event included Sarah Cooke, British high commissioner, and Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, secretary, Coordination and Reforms at the Cabinet Division.

The event consisted of three panel sessions.

The first panel session was on production to consumption of nutritious food. Panellists included Secretaries from Ministry of Agriculture (Wahida Akter), Ministry of Food (Md Ismiel Hossain), and Additional Secretary of Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs (Md Aminul Islam).

It was moderated by Prof Dr Sattar Mandal, former member of Planning Commission and former VC of Bangladesh Agriculture University.

The second panel session was on how social protection and education interventions can maximise nutrition outcomes.

Panel members included Secretaries from Ministry of Social Welfare (Md Jahangir Alam), Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (Nazma Mobarek), and Additional Secretaries from Ministry of Education (Md Belayet Hossain Talukdar) and Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (Mustakim Billah Faruqui).

The second session was moderated by Professor Kazi Maruful Islam of Department of Development Studies, University of Dhaka.

The topic for the third panel session was mainstreaming nutrition throughout planning, budgeting and implementation. Panellists include Secretaries from Planning Commission (Abdul Baki), Health Service Division (Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader) and Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (Dr Nahid Rashid) and Additional Secretaries from Ministry of Finance (Dilruba Shaheena) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Dr Asrafi Ahmed).

The session was moderated by Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director at icddr,b.

The current Food and Nutrition Security (FNS) Programme is part of the longstanding collaboration between the European Union (EU) and the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) in the FNS sector.

Top News

European Union / Bangladesh / Nutrition / Good governance / Bangladesh-EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

4h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

9h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

4h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

21h | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

22h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020