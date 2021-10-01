EU assures Bangladesh of increasing climate support

Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin

Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans today said the European Union (EU) will continue its support to Bangladesh in combating climate change.

Appreciating the role of the Bangladesh government in tackling climate change impacts under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said the EU would continue increasing its cooperation with Bangladesh in the days to come.

Timmermans said this in a bilateral meeting held in Milan of Italy between the EU and Bangladesh delegation led by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, according to a message received here.

Shahab Uddin told the EU that Bangladesh is playing a significant role in the international arena on climate change.

He sought the EU's cooperation in all sectors, including technology transfer, capacity building, renewable energy and adaptation activities, aiming to deal with climate change impacts.

Bangladesh delegation members - additional secretary (development) of the ministry A Shamim Al Razi and director of Department of Environment (DoE) Md Ziaul Haque were present at the meeting.