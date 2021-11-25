EU ambassador calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs

EU ambassador calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Mr. Charles Whiteley held a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam at the minister's office on Wednesday (24 November).

State Minister Alam and Ambassador Whiteley exchanged notes on the evolving COVID -19 situation in some parts of Europe.

The minister said that he looked forward to commencing political dialogue with the European Union next year.

He appreciated EU's role as a development and trading partner including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Alam thanked the EU for relaxing the draft GSP regulation.

The EU Ambassador said, "Certain provision of concern for Bangladesh's RMG industry is being looked into further in Brussels."

The Foreign Affairs minister underscored the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation in climate action. He encouraged the European Investment Bank to further support regional hydropower projects, alongside other solar regional connectivity projects.

The State Minister also thanked the EU for their constructive engagement with Bangladesh's Universal Periodic Review (UPN) recommendations' implementation under the UN Human Rights Council.

They also discussed some issues concerning labour rights and migration.

Ambassador Whiteley briefed the State Minister about some bilateral engagements in the coming year.

European Union (EU) / State Minister for Foreign Affair M Shahriar Alam

