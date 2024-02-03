EU aims to strengthen partnership with Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) has expressed its intention to strengthen its partnership with Bangladesh on the sidelines of the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum on Friday (2 February) evening.

This announcement came during separate meetings in Brussels, where European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen and European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič met with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, reads a foreign ministry press release issued today (3 January).

During the meeting, two European Commissioners expressed interest in working together with Bangladesh on various issues through increasing EU cooperation and strengthening partnerships.

Hasan Mahmud also held several bilateral meetings on the day with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, Foreign Minister of Portugal Dr João Gomes Cravinho and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

During the bilateral meetings, the Ministers discussed matters of mutual interest including increasing trade and investment. Dr. Hasan requested increased international pressure on Myanmar for repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas with full rights.

Hasan also had fruitful exchanges with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and Foreign Minister of Slovenia Tanja Fajon.

