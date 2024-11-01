Ethiopian Airlines set to touch Dhaka's runway on Sunday

Bangladesh

The airline will operate five direct flights weekly, offering travellers from Bangladesh convenient access to over 155 destinations worldwide, including all key cities across Africa, Europe, North America, and beyond, said a press release today (1 November)

The inaugural flight, ET 678, will be operated by a state-of-the-art Boeing Dreamliner 787-9. Photo: BSS
The inaugural flight, ET 678, will be operated by a state-of-the-art Boeing Dreamliner 787-9. Photo: BSS

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest airline and a Star Alliance member, will officially enter Bangladesh next Sunday with the arrival of its inaugural flight on the new Addis Ababa-Dhaka-Addis Ababa route.

The airline will operate five direct flights weekly, offering travellers from Bangladesh convenient access to over 155 destinations worldwide, including all key cities across Africa, Europe, North America, and beyond, said a press release today (1 November).

The inaugural flight, ET 678, will be operated by a state-of-the-art Boeing Dreamliner 787-9, scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) from Addis-Ababa at 8:30am on 3 November, with a return departure to Addis Ababa at 9:40am the same day.

Regular flights on this route will depart Dhaka in the mornings on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with additional evening departures on Mondays and Fridays.

The launch of this route will significantly enhance Bangladesh's connectivity with Africa and the world, aligning with Ethiopian Airlines' mission to "Connect Continents, Cultures, and Communities," said the release.

Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), will be in attendance for the launch ceremony at HSIA, along with Ethiopian Airlines' Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Lemma Yadecha.

"Bangladesh is a vibrant and rapidly expanding market, and we are confident that our modern fleet and exceptional service will meet the travel needs between our two regions," said Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, in a message marking the occasion.

He noted that the launch of Ethiopian Airlines' new service connecting Bangladesh and Ethiopia will greatly enhance socio-economic ties between the two nations and extend benefits to the broader region.

"This is more than just a flight; it is an opportunity to bring Bangladesh and the world closer together," said Shohag Hossain, managing director of Rhythm Group, Ethiopian Airlines' general sales agent in Bangladesh. 

Ethiopian Airlines / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)

