Estimation needed about money involved in drug trade: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 03:32 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that the amount of money involved in drug trade has to be ascertained.

He also said that the Directorate of Narcotics Control will be given instructions to research in this regard.

"About 60% of the prisoners in Bangladesh's prisons were involved in drugs," said the home minister at a discussion on the role of the private sector in curing drug addiction organised by the Center for Governance Studies (CGS) at Cirdap Auditorium in the capital on Monday afternoon.

He said, witnesses cannot be found in the trial of drug cases, which delays the trial.

"However, special arrangements have been made. Those involved are now being punished. Demand for drugs will decrease when stakeholders see this," he added.

The home minister further said, the Border Guard Bangladesh and the Coast Guard are being trained for controlling the drugs entry through borders.

Besides, the minister also said that 200-bed drug treatment hospitals are being established at the divisional level.

