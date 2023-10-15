Esquire Group Chairman Mofazzal Hossain dies in Singapore

His first namaz-e-Janaza will be held on Monday at Baitul Aman Jam-e-Masjid followed by Zuhr prayers in Dhaka's Dhandmondi-7

Esquire Group Chairman Mofazzal Hossain dies in Singapore

Md Mofazzal Hossain, chairman of the country's leading business group Esquire Group, passed away while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Saturday. He was 77.

The business tycoon breathed his last while receiving treatment in Singapore Mount Elizabeth Hospital at 10:37 pm (Bangladesh time), said his son Ehsanul Habib, also managing director of Esquire Knit Composite Ltd.

His first namaz-e-Janaza will be held on Monday at Baitul Aman Jam-e-Masjid followed by Zuhr prayers in Dhaka's Dhandmondi-7. The second Janaza is scheduled to be held after Esha prayers on Jamia Rahmania Arabia premises at Mridhabari in Deoubough of Manikganj.

He was born at the Deoubough on 28 June 1946. He is survived by his wife Piara Hossain, three sons - Md Ehsanul Habib, Arifur Rahman and Md Muddasar Hossain and daughter Dilruba Mariam Hossain.

Esquire Group started its journey as a private family business in 1989 in the electronics goods industry.

Expanding in apparel in 1993, Esquire Apparel division has grown over the last 27 years with outstanding professionalism, highest ethical standards and strong management ingenuity offering integrated vertical solutions from yarn-dye to garment manufacturing, making Esquire a leading vendor to premiere brands such as Esprit, Bestseller, Inditex, Next, Mango and many more.

Their services under the group are merchandising, design studio, laboratory, yarn dyeing, knitting, fabrics dyeing, fabrics finishing, washing, cutting, printing, embroidery, sewing, The Esquire Group seems to be a leader in the knit composite industry in Bangladesh.

Esquire Apparel Division has grown to become a $100 million apparel company, employing 10,000 people and offering global customers integrated verticality from yarn dyeing, knitting, fabric and garment dyeing and finishing, while manufacturing 30 million garments annually for leading European brands and retailers.

