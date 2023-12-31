Escalation in election-related violence: 184 cases filed, 215 arrested

File photo of a clash between BNP and Chhatra League activists in front of Mirpur Bangla College. Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS

A total of 184 cases have been filed nationwide over clashes, violations of the electoral code of conduct, and intimidation since the beginning of the campaign for the 12th national election on 18 December.

The Police Headquarters, in a press release on Sunday, disclosed that at least 215 individuals have been arrested in connection with these cases.

Notably, the police also reported the seizure and recovery of a total of 221 illegal firearms since November, leading to the arrest of 438 individuals associated with these firearms-related offences.

In a recent incident, police took swift action by arresting five individuals in connection with an attack on the election campaign convoy of independent candidate Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury of Chattogram-12 constituency.

"The arrests were made following raids in various areas of Kusumpura union during the early hours of Sunday," said Mohammad Solaiman, inspector (investigation) of Patiya police station in Chattogram.

The arrestees are Patiya upazila Awami League member Pragya Jyoti Barua Liton, 52, Jubo League leader Moin Uddin Monir, 48, Mahmudul Hasan Michbah, 25, Nafis Iqbal, 22, and Sadman Bin Asad, 18.

The attack on the campaign convoy occurred on Saturday, allegedly carried out by supporters of Awami League candidate Motaherul Islam. Seven supporters of the independent candidate sustained injuries, and at least seven vehicles were vandalised during the assault.

In response, two separate cases were filed with Patiya police station by Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury's brothers.

Amidst concerns over police neutrality, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Md Anwar Hossain addressed the issue, assuring that investigations into allegations of bias against officers are underway. He said that any officer found guilty will face departmental action.

During a press conference on Saturday, DIG Anwar reiterated the police's commitment to remaining a neutral state entity, operating strictly within legal guidelines.

He refuted claims of political motivations behind police actions and assured the public of their focus on ensuring safety and security during the elections.

While acknowledging isolated incidents of vandalism, DIG Anwar maintained that no arrests were made solely on political grounds.