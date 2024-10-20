Erosion takes a serious turn in Kurigram's Ulipur, as authorities await allocation to start tackling it

Erosion by the Brahmaputra River has taken a serious turn in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram district where the river is gobbling up houses, establishments and crop lands.

An area of 2.5 square kilometres from Habiganj-Kheyarchar point along the bordering area of the upazila has been lost to river erosion in the past one month, making a number of people landless.

A flood shelter centre, 900 bighas of crop land and 300 homesteads were devoured by the Brahmaputra during this period.

Besides, the police investigation centre of Namazer Char, Namazer Char College, Gendar Alga School and College, Saheber Alga Government Primary School, Katlamari Government Primary School, Gucchagram Government Primary School, Uttar Namazar Char Community Clinic, Uttar Namazar Char Nurani and Hafizia Madrasha, Uttar Namazer Char Central Jame Mosque and roads were at risk of river erosion.

Local people alleged that the authorities concerned of the local Water Development Board assured them of taking initiatives to stop erosion but no visible work has been seen yet.

Getting no response from the authorities concerned, local people and students formed a human chain along the bank of the river on Sunday.

Beauty Khatun, a resident of the area, said people are living an inhuman life in the upazila due to the erosion as many homesteads and crops land were gobbled up by the river.

As the flood water started to recede, the river erosion took a serious turn in the area, she said.

Mozaffar Hossain, a UP chairman, said the local Water Development Board did not take any initiatives in this regard.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said there is no allocation for preventing the erosion right now and they will start their work as soon as the allocation is received from the government.

Ataur Rahman, Ulipur upazila nirbahi officer, said effective measures will be taken to protect the educational institutions from erosion after a discussion with the Water Development Board authorities.