Erosion takes a serious turn in Kurigram's Ulipur, as authorities await allocation to start tackling it

Bangladesh

UNB
20 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 09:18 pm

Related News

Erosion takes a serious turn in Kurigram's Ulipur, as authorities await allocation to start tackling it

An area of 2.5 square kilometres from Habiganj-Kheyarchar point along the bordering area of the upazila has been lost to river erosion in the past one month

UNB
20 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 09:18 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Erosion by the Brahmaputra River has taken a serious turn in Ulipur upazila of Kurigram district where the river is gobbling up houses, establishments and crop lands.

An area of 2.5 square kilometres from Habiganj-Kheyarchar point along the bordering area of the upazila has been lost to river erosion in the past one month, making a number of people landless.

A flood shelter centre, 900 bighas of crop land and 300 homesteads were devoured by the Brahmaputra during this period.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, the police investigation centre of Namazer Char, Namazer Char College, Gendar Alga School and College, Saheber Alga Government Primary School, Katlamari Government Primary School, Gucchagram Government Primary School, Uttar Namazar Char Community Clinic, Uttar Namazar Char Nurani and Hafizia Madrasha, Uttar Namazer Char Central Jame Mosque and roads were at risk of river erosion.

Local people alleged that the authorities concerned of the local Water Development Board assured them of taking initiatives to stop erosion but no visible work has been seen yet.

Getting no response from the authorities concerned, local people and students formed a human chain along the bank of the river on Sunday.

Beauty Khatun, a resident of the area, said people are living an inhuman life in the upazila due to the erosion as many homesteads and crops land were gobbled up by the river.

As the flood water started to recede, the river erosion took a serious turn in the area, she said.

Mozaffar Hossain, a UP chairman, said the local Water Development Board did not take any initiatives in this regard.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said there is no allocation for preventing the erosion right now and they will start their work as soon as the allocation is received from the government.

Ataur Rahman, Ulipur upazila nirbahi officer, said effective measures will be taken to protect the educational institutions from erosion after a discussion with the Water Development Board authorities.

River erosion / Kurigram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

12m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

22m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos