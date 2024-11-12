Erdogan invites Prof Yunus to visit Turkey, assures full support to build a prosperous Bangladesh 

Chief adviser meets global leaders at climate summit 

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit of the world leaders at the COP29 venue on 12 November 2024. Photo: PID
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to visit Turkey and assured Bangladesh of all possible help in its journey to carry out deep reforms and build a prosperous country.

Prof Yunus met the Turkish President and the Turkish First Lady at the summit of the world leaders at the COP29 venue on Tuesday (12 November).

Professor Yunus also invited them to visit Bangladesh soon. 

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus had a busy day at the opening of the COP29 global climate change summit in the Azerbaijan capital Baku.

The Bangladesh interim leader and 2006 Nobel Peace laureate met at least 20 leaders of countries from across the globe and heads of international agencies.

The chief adviser met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahiyan. He thanked the UAE president for releasing 57 Bangladeshi nationals who were imprisoned for staging protests in solidarity with the students in July.

Professor Yunus also met and greeted Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Maldives; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; and Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal.

Professor Yunus has been calling for the revival of SAARC as a top platform for South Asia's eight countries. SAARC revival will be a key cornerstone of his foreign policy, he had earlier said.

Among others, he met the Prime Minister of Belgium, President of Ghana, Prime Minister of Bosnia Herzegovina, President of Rwanda, Prime Minister of Albania, President of Montenegro, Prime Minister of Barbados, Vice Presidents of Brazil and Iran, President of FIFA, and Director General of IOM.

        

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan / Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus

