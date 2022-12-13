Resist the threat to national security from technology-led crimes: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday stressed the need for addressing traditional and non-traditional threats to national security as the use of new technologies has changed the pattern of crimes like terrorism and militancy.

"Nowadays, the security concept has been changed. The digital devices have changed the pattern of terrorism, militancy and crimes alongside of creating many advantages for all," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the graduation ceremony of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Course-2022 and handing over certificates among the graduates at the Sheikh Hasina Complex in the Mirpur Cantonment.

She said that it is equally important to defend non-traditional threats along with the traditional ones to ensure national security.

"We want a peaceful environment to prevail in our country and we have taken the country ahead following this path," she said.

She also reiterated her call to the world leaders to initiate steps to stop the Russia-Ukraine war immediately for the welfare of the global community.

"We want peace and not war. We want to resolve all sorts of disputes and differences through talks," she added

The PM said her government has been working to make the armed forces developed and powerful not to engage in war with anyone.

"Our foreign policy, Friendship to All, Malice towards None, is very clear. We're running the state with maintaining friendly relations with all following the foreign policy adopted by the Father of the Nation," she said.

She said that Bangladesh has not even engaged in any quarrel with Myaman over repatriation of their forcibly displaced nationals Rohingyas to their homeland.

"We're trying to solve the problem through discussions," she added.

In this connection, she referred to solving the land boundary problem with India through discussion and establishing rights of the vast sea areas and its resources after winning legal battles with neighbouring India and Myanmar maintaining friendly relations.

She once again alerted the citizens about rumour on the foreign currency reserve and liquidity in banks.

"A vested quarter is out to spread rumors about the foreign reserves and liquidity in banks. Don't pay heed to the rumour," she said.

She assured the people of having enough foreign reserves and liquidity in banks.

PM Hasina said her government has been able to transform Bangladesh into a digital and developing country in line with the Vision-2021 mentioned in the election manifesto of 2008.

She said her government will make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country and transform "Digital Bangladesh" into a "Smart Bangladesh" by implementing the Vision-2041.

She said her government has been implementing short, mid and long term plans to make ultra-modern, time-befitting, and more developed armed forces since her party is in power for the third consecutive term since 2009.

"We are taking measures to make the armed forces more modern and developed after coming to power for the second time by implementing the Forces Goal-2030 in line with the Defence Policy, 1974 formulated by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said.

The premier attached topmost priority on training and said that the overall standard of armed forces would not be achieved through collecting only the world class war weapon, rather it requires time-befitting and future oriented training alongside the war weapons.

She said her government has been working to make the armed forces personnel as competent enough as none should lag behind compared to any force of the globe as they have to work with other military personnel of various countries in the UN peacekeeping missions.

She said her government has introduced a digital system in all the forces including the armed forces.

Besides, the government has been preparing all its citizens as technologically sound to make them worthy to work effectively during the fourth industrial revolution.