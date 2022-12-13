Resist the threat to national security from technology-led crimes: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
13 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

Resist the threat to national security from technology-led crimes: PM Hasina

UNB
13 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 04:41 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday stressed the need for addressing traditional and non-traditional threats to national security as the use of new technologies has changed the pattern of crimes like terrorism and militancy.

"Nowadays, the security concept has been changed. The digital devices have changed the pattern of terrorism, militancy and crimes alongside of creating many advantages for all," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the graduation ceremony of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Course-2022 and handing over certificates among the graduates at the Sheikh Hasina Complex in the Mirpur Cantonment.

She said that it is equally important to defend non-traditional threats along with the traditional ones to ensure national security.

"We want a peaceful environment to prevail in our country and we have taken the country ahead following this path," she said.

She also reiterated her call to the world leaders to initiate steps to stop the Russia-Ukraine war immediately for the welfare of the global community.

"We want peace and not war. We want to resolve all sorts of disputes and differences through talks," she added

The PM said her government has been working to make the armed forces developed and powerful not to engage in war with anyone.

"Our foreign policy, Friendship to All, Malice towards None, is very clear. We're running the state with maintaining friendly relations with all following the foreign policy adopted by the Father of the Nation," she said.

She said that Bangladesh has not even engaged in any quarrel with Myaman over repatriation of their forcibly displaced nationals Rohingyas to their homeland.

"We're trying to solve the problem through discussions," she added.

In this connection, she referred to solving the land boundary problem with India through discussion and establishing rights of the vast sea areas and its resources after winning legal battles with neighbouring India and Myanmar maintaining friendly relations.

She once again alerted the citizens about rumour on the foreign currency reserve and liquidity in banks.

"A vested quarter is out to spread rumors about the foreign reserves and liquidity in banks. Don't pay heed to the rumour," she said.

She assured the people of having enough foreign reserves and liquidity in banks.

PM Hasina said her government has been able to transform Bangladesh into a digital and developing country in line with the Vision-2021 mentioned in the election manifesto of 2008.

She said her government will make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country and transform "Digital Bangladesh" into a "Smart Bangladesh" by implementing the Vision-2041.

She said her government has been implementing short, mid and long term plans to make ultra-modern, time-befitting, and more developed armed forces since her party is in power for the third consecutive term since 2009.

"We are taking measures to make the armed forces more modern and developed after coming to power for the second time by implementing the Forces Goal-2030 in line with the Defence Policy, 1974 formulated by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said.

The premier attached topmost priority on training and said that the overall standard of armed forces would not be achieved through collecting only the world class war weapon, rather it requires time-befitting and future oriented training alongside the war weapons.

She said her government has been working to make the armed forces personnel as competent enough as none should lag behind compared to any force of the globe as they have to work with other military personnel of various countries in the UN peacekeeping missions.

She said her government has introduced a digital system in all the forces including the armed forces.

Besides, the government has been preparing all its citizens as technologically sound to make them worthy to work effectively during the fourth industrial revolution.

Top News / Law & order

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Defence Services Command and Staff College / threats

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

7h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

7h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

21m | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

2h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

7h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis