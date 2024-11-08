Epic Properties’ five-day Property Expo offers new investment opportunities in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 12:30 pm

Epic Properties’ five-day Property Expo offers new investment opportunities in Ctg

The event, held at Epic Ferdous Windsor on Badshamia Chowdhury Road, promises an in-depth look into Epic’s ongoing, completed, and future projects for visitors and investors

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 12:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Epic Properties inaugurated its five-day "Epic Property Expo 2024" in Chattogram yesterday (7 November), offering potential investors a gateway to profitable real estate investments. 

The event, held at Epic Ferdous Windsor on Badshamia Chowdhury Road, promises an in-depth look into Epic's ongoing, completed, and future projects for visitors and investors.

The expo's opening was attended by prominent figures, including Ekushey Padak recipient and Editor of Daily Azadi, MA Malek; Wahid Malek, Managing Editor of Daily Azadi; Engineer SM Lokman Kabir, Chairman of Epic Properties; Engineer SM Abu Sufian, Managing Director and Engineer Anwar Hossain, along with other senior company officials, according to a press release.

Epic Properties, one of Bangladesh's largest real estate companies, designed this expo not only to highlight their housing projects but to attract both domestic and international investors through unique investment opportunities. The event has drawn significant interest from Chattogram's business community and potential homebuyers seeking quality, high-value investments.

One of the expo's highlights is the Epic Ferdous Windsor project, an upscale residential development near Chattogram's scenic War Cemetery on Badshamia Road. 

The project includes 33 luxurious apartments, each ranging from 2,355 to 2,450 square feet, and features premium amenities like a green rooftop, a grand reception lounge, a double-height entrance, a swimming pool, a community hall, and other modern facilities.

The Epic Property Expo 2024 is expected to drive significant investment interest in Chattogram's booming real estate sector, providing investors with unique opportunities to enter a market known for its high growth potential.

Epic Properties Limited

