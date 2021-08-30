EPI staff suspended for pushing Covid vaccine at home

Health authorities have suspended a staff (vaccine carrier) of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in North Matlab upazila in Chandpur district for pushing Covid-19 jabs at receivers' homes.

The suspended staff is Mohammad Jakir Mia, 40, upazila health and family planning officer Nusrat Jahan Mithen told UNB.

The staff was accused of pushing Covid jabs to people at their homes in Moradon and Thakurchar villages on August 19 and 22 respectively in exchange of money defying the rules of the health department, she said.

As per the directive of Civil Surgeon Dr M Shakawatullah a 3-member probe committee was formed with medical officer of the upazila health complex Dr Mainul Islam Monas as the convener. The committee found his involvement in the irregularities in its investigation.