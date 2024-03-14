EPA and PPED are two vehicles for improving business environment in Bangladesh: Japan ambassador

Photo: Courtesy

The launching of negotiations on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and Public Private Economic Dialogues between the Japanese government and the government of Bangladesh are the two vehicles to move forward to improving the business environment in the years to come, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori said.

"We have to move forward to the continual dialogue between the two governments on the business environment," he said while speaking as the the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the new office of Howlader Maria & Co., Chartered Accountants (HmAC) HmAC on Wednesday (13 March) while a book "Taxation Handbook for Investors in Bangladesh" prepared HmAC was uncovered.

Bangladesh has achieved remarkable economic growth and was projected to continue on a robust trajectory as evidenced by the GDP per capita of the $2688 in 2022 while the World Bank global economic outlook projected an estimate of a real GDP growth rate of Point 6.0% spanning the time 2022 and 2023.

Japan recognizes the paramount significance of Bangladesh's development acknowledging its role in shaping the business destiny. A growing number of companies are redirecting their focus for Bangladesh. Japan Bangladesh Chambers & Commerce of Industry (JBCCI) and JETRO Bangladesh offer valuable advice to the companies in navigating the complexity of Bangladesh. The synergistic collaboration among Japanese Business Circle along with the embassy of Japan is manifested through concerted effort to ensure a comprehensive and seamless support structure for companies venturing into Bangladesh.

Iwama Kiminori said, we should have had a plenary meeting last year, but due to several reasons that was not possible. In order to convene the next round of high level meetings we have to have several working group meetings. The Japanese embassy is trying to speak with the counterpart that is NBR. Finally, even though we have not fixed the date, the NBR informed us that they are ready to discuss, the Ambassador further said.

He said, "I do hope that this working group meeting will be held soon so that we can have the basics for moving forward the planet plenary meeting, continue and push and discuss between the two governments on improvement of the investment environment. I wish that the real floating of the negotiation will be ready to come in the near future".

Taxation is one of the biggest challenges that the business community is facing.The handbook only clarifies the business Landscapes in Bangladesh through meticulous research and insightful analysis but also guides a foreign investor seeking to explore diverse opportunities available in Bangladesh. This publication transcends a mere assembly of rules and regulations, it serves strategic guidelines for powering an investor with essential Knowledge and confidence required to make well informed decisions.

Understanding the various taxes and investment regulatory measures, the author of this handbook ideally has undertaken a very commendable task of mystifying the intricacies of investing in Bangladesh providing a valuable resource for the foreign business seeking to navigate the financial landscape in the country, Iwama Kiminori went on.

Myung-Ho Lee, President, Japan Bangladesh Chambers & Commerce of Industry (JBCCI) and Md. Humayun Kabir FCA, Council Member & Past President, ICAB & chairman of Taxation & Corporate Laws Committee of ICAB were present as special guests.

Yuji Ando, Country Representative, JETRO Bangladesh was the guest of honour while Maria Howlader FCA, the Founder and Managing Partner of Maria Howlader & Co , Chartered Accountants and Partner of the Firm Mohammed Golam Sarwar FCA were present. Howlader Maria & Co., Chartered Accountants (HmAC) hosted the ceremony at its premises.