Envoy urges Qatar govt to recruit more imams, muazzins from Bangladesh

The Qatar government has been urged to recruit and appoint more imams and muazzins from Bangladesh.

Md Jashim Uddin, ambassador of Bangladesh in Qatar, made the call during his meeting with the Qatari Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem al-Ghanem in Qatar on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi ambassador thanked the government of Qatar for its various initiatives to ensure the welfare of migrant workers, including the reformation of the country's labour laws.

During the meeting, the Qatari minister highly praised the Bangladeshi imams and muazzins currently appointed in Qatar.

Highlighting Bangladesh's unprecedented progress in all social and economic indicators, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ambassador emphasized the need for concerted efforts to enhance bilateral ties and trade between the two countries

The ambassador expressed hope that the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Qatar would take a multi-dimensional form in the coming days.

The Qatari minister also lauded Bangladesh for its socio-economic development and positive and strong leadership in global affairs.

Other senior officials of the ministry and embassy also attended the event.