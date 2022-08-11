Envoy lied that Bangladesh never asked for info from Swiss bank: Momen

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:14 pm

Envoy lied that Bangladesh never asked for info from Swiss bank: Momen

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:14 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the Swiss ambassador lied when she said the Bangladesh government never asked for particular information about money deposited in various Swiss banks.

"She [the Swiss ambassador] lied. The governor of Bangladesh Bank and finance secretary had previously informed us that they sought information from the Swiss bank but the bank authorities did not respond. I asked them again today and they responded the same as before," the minister said while talking to reporters at his office on Thursday.

He went on to say, "Then I asked them [the governor and finance secretary] to make the information public. One should not get away with spreading such a lie."

Asked whether the foreign ministry will contact the Swiss ambassador, Momen said, "Let the governor, finance secretary and finance ministry give their statements first. Then the ministry will look into the matter."

In the meantime, the High Court on Thursday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the state to explain why the government has not asked for any information about money deposited by Bangladeshis in various Swiss banks.

An HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued a suo moto rule in this regard.

The ACC and the state have been asked to inform the HC by next Sunday.

The HC said judges read the statements of the Swiss ambassador in different media. Copies of the published news are requested to be submitted to the court to get a clear picture on the matter.

On 10 August, Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard said the Bangladesh government has never asked for particular information or data of any Swiss bank account holders.

