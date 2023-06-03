Environmentalists threaten to go to court against encroachment of Gendaria’s DIT Pond 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 09:52 pm

Related News

Environmentalists threaten to go to court against encroachment of Gendaria’s DIT Pond 

They expressed dissatisfaction over not receiving police permission for holding a human chain

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 09:52 pm
Environmentalists threaten to go to court against encroachment of Gendaria’s DIT Pond 

The Bangladesh Nature Conservation Association (BNCA) has threatened to go to court seeking legal action against respective government organisations if they do not take action to stop encroachment of the DIT Pond in Old Dhaka's Gendaria.

In a statement issued on Saturday (3 June), the alliance of environmental organisations also criticised the police for denying permission to hold a human chain in support of saving the pond. 

Additionally, they protested the silent role of the police in addressing the harassment of environmental activists by encroachers.

The convenor of the alliance, Dr Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder, was harassed by the encroachers as the leaders of environmental organisations went there to join a human chain on Friday organised by the locals to demand government action to protect the pond from encroachment, said the statement.

However, police did not take any action when the encroachers were harassing Kamruzzaman Majumder and other environmentalists, it added.

The BNCA highlighted their efforts to safeguard the pond and emphasised that there are currently only 24 ponds remaining in Old Dhaka. The DIT project pond, being one of the significant reservoirs, serves multiple purposes such as temperature control, fire control, preservation of underground water resources, and mitigation of air pollution. However, according to media reports, the pond has been occupied since 2017.

pond / encroachment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

6h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

13h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

4h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

5h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study