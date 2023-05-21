Police block activists from laying siege to Nagar Bhaban protesting Sat Mashjid Road tree felling

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 12:23 pm

Related News

Police block activists from laying siege to Nagar Bhaban protesting Sat Mashjid Road tree felling

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 12:23 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has blocked environmental activists – under the banner of "Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan" – from laying siege on Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) protesting the felling of trees in the name of beautification of Dhanmondi's Saat Masjid Road.

They started a road march this morning (Sunday, 21 May) at 11:15am from Doyel Chattar, Dhaka University (DU) and are currently on their way to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to press home their demands.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

However, they were forced by the police to stop near the Bangabazar intersection. Chanting slogans the protestors voiced their grievances and demanded a dialogue with the DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Amirul Rajib, the chief coordinator of Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan, said, "We are law-abiding citizens of this nation, and it is our right to have access to Nagar Bhaban. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"We insist on meeting the mayor to address our concerns. Despite spending a month and a half at Saat Masjid Road, the mayor did not grace us with his presence."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), said, "We seek a direct conversation with the mayor. It is crucial that he comes here to engage with us and address our concerns."

The demands made by the environmental activists include – the cutting down of trees (in the name of development) should be stopped in public areas including Saat Masjid Road of the capital, diverse, indigenous plants should be planted in place of the felled trees, corruption in the name of tree-trading should be stopped and nature-based planning should be emphasised in urban development and specific policies should be adopted for trees and city residents.

 

Top News

Tree felling / Dhanmondi / environmental activist / climate change / Saat Masjid Road / DSCC Nagar Bhaban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

3h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

2h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

14h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

17h | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

16h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities