Police block activists from laying siege to Nagar Bhaban protesting Sat Mashjid Road tree felling

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has blocked environmental activists – under the banner of "Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan" – from laying siege on Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) protesting the felling of trees in the name of beautification of Dhanmondi's Saat Masjid Road.

They started a road march this morning (Sunday, 21 May) at 11:15am from Doyel Chattar, Dhaka University (DU) and are currently on their way to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to press home their demands.

Photo: TBS

However, they were forced by the police to stop near the Bangabazar intersection. Chanting slogans the protestors voiced their grievances and demanded a dialogue with the DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Amirul Rajib, the chief coordinator of Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan, said, "We are law-abiding citizens of this nation, and it is our right to have access to Nagar Bhaban.

Photo: TBS

"We insist on meeting the mayor to address our concerns. Despite spending a month and a half at Saat Masjid Road, the mayor did not grace us with his presence."

Photo: TBS

Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), said, "We seek a direct conversation with the mayor. It is crucial that he comes here to engage with us and address our concerns."

The demands made by the environmental activists include – the cutting down of trees (in the name of development) should be stopped in public areas including Saat Masjid Road of the capital, diverse, indigenous plants should be planted in place of the felled trees, corruption in the name of tree-trading should be stopped and nature-based planning should be emphasised in urban development and specific policies should be adopted for trees and city residents.