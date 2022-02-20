Youth Policy Forum holds its first climate-focused conference

Youth Policy Forum (YPF) held its first climate-focused conference on Thursday, (17 February), summarising the outcomes of COP26 (UN Climate Conference 2021) and chalking out the advocacy blueprint for what Bangladesh needs from the UN Climate Conference 2022 in Egypt.

The programme titled "COP27 Roadmap Conference" brought together policymakers, civil society members, activists, academics, technical negotiators, and youths featuring discussions around five key themes: loss and damage, green growth in Bangladesh, climate-induced mobility, climate finance, and youth in climate action, said a press release.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP and chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change joined the event as the chief guest and Md Abul Kalam Azad, the special envoy of the Climate Vulnerable Forum of Bangladesh presidency was present as the special guest

Youth Policy Forum emphasised that ambition and aggressive climate action are imperative now more than ever. Bangladesh can play a pivotal role in shaping the group position in negotiating demands at COP27 (UN Climate Conference 2022) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. As a contribution, the conference focused on creating a mutual understanding amongst all stakeholders about the specific issues relevant to the communities impacted the most.

During the conference, the speakers raised ideas, challenges, and opportunities for green transition in Bangladesh, the climate action that has been taken so far, and the losses and sufferings of individuals caused by climate-influenced migration and environmental damages. Essential conversations and ideas were mentioned about crafting innovative green growth solutions with the private sector, creating financial tools for the immobilised, and mechanising how we can empower the most vulnerable communities.

Prominent policymakers, representatives of WARBE, The World Bank, Friendship NGO, IGC, BRAC, UNDP, the US Embassy shared their thoughts on the ways we can build a way forward for the country's climate diplomacy and the steps we must take together to build a better future for all.