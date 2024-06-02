Youth participation is crucial in environmental protection: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a closing ceremony at the University of Dhaka's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy

Active citizen participation, especially from the youth, is crucial in implementing policies aimed at protecting environment and promoting sustainable development, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (2 June).

"Youth must engage themselves in solving the UN-identified three critical problems in the world: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution," he said while addressing the closing ceremony of the Dhaka University National Model United Nations (DUNMUN) 2024, themed "Sustainability beyond Conflict: Forging Equitable Peace through Unified Actions," held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at the University of Dhaka.

Saber said youth must learn to dialogue, communicate effectively, and navigate challenges, a ministry press release said.

"We must strive for peace with nature. Our fight for justice and our ability to reason require collective action. Let us work together to grow Bangladesh according to our aspirations and set a model for leadership," he said.

The environment minister said his ministry strives to implement policies that will help protect the country's environment and promote sustainable development and equitable peace.

"Together, let's strive for a world where sustainability and peace are not mere aspirations but lived realities," he urged.

Yousef SY Ramadan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the State of Palestine to Bangladesh; Zara Jabeen Mahbub, Member of Parliament; and Syed Rashed Al-Zayed, Senior Economist at the World Bank, also spoke on the occasion, among others.