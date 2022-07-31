Wounded fishing cat rescued in Moulvibazar

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Wildlife and Nature Conservation Circle has rescued a fishing cat who sustained injuries from being stuck in an animal trap in Moulvibazar.

According to sources, the cat got trapped near Rashidpur School sometime on Saturday night. The forest department was informed by locals but could not come to the rescue immediately.

Locals, however, did not admit to who had set the trap in that area.

A forest department team led by a Moulvibazar range officer conducted the rescue operation today and brought the cat safely to the forest department office after providing medical care at the Moulvibazar Veterinary Hospital.

Sylhet Divisional Forest Officer Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "The cat is very sick. Instead of taking it to the Wildlife Rescue Centre of Lawachhara right away, we are keeping it at our head office for the time being.

"As soon as the cat is a bit healthier, we will take him there. It will be released considering where he would be safe, and wherever his family is."

