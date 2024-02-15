Wildlife trafficker held with two endangered Bengal Slow Lorises in Chattogram

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 08:22 pm

The two rescued Bengal Slow Lorises. Photo: Courtesy
The two rescued Bengal Slow Lorises. Photo: Courtesy

The Detective Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police arrested a wildlife trafficker and rescued two endangered species of Bengal slow lorises from his possession at the City Gate area in the early hours of Thursday (15 February).

The arrestee has been identified as Mohammad Atuar, aged 52, son of late Asim Uddin, hailing from the Dangapara area in Bogura, said Deputy Commissioner Sadira Khatun of the Detective Branch (North-South Division).

She said acting on a tip-off from the LIC of Police Headquarters, Team-30 of the DB conducted an operation in front of Meem Foreign Furniture at the City Gate area around 2:00am on Thursday.

"The team managed to nab the wildlife trafficker while he was transporting two endangered Bengal slow lorises in a cage," she added.

A case has been filed under Section 25(1) of the Special Power Act-1974 and Sections 34(b)/41 of the Wildlife Conservation and Security Act 2012 at Akber Shah Police Station in connection with this incident, and the accused has been prosecuted in court.

