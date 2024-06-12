Wildfires threaten world's largest tropical wetland in Brazil’s Pantanal

Burnt trees and vegetation in the Pantanal. Photography by Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland, is under severe threat as wildfires rage through the region.

The environmental hazard has created a crisis for its unique ecosystem and diverse wildlife.

Home to jaguars, giant anteaters, and giant river otters, the Pantanal has already seen approximately 32,000 hectares destroyed by fires in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, reports BBC citing local media.

This year's wildfire season has begun earlier and with greater intensity than previous years, a development that climate experts attribute to unusually dry conditions and high winds.

The number of fires from the start of the year up to 9 June has increased by 935% compared to the same period last year, as per the data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

This sharp rise is particularly alarming as the peak wildfire season, typically starting in July, has yet to begin.

Firefighters are facing significant challenges in battling the blazes, with high winds over the weekend exacerbating their efforts. Besides, the lower-than-normal rainfall has made it easier for the fires to spread rapidly.

The state of Mato Grosso do Sul declared an environmental state of emergency in April due to these dry conditions, setting the stage for the current crisis.

The number of fires reported in 2024 is the highest since 2020, which was the worst year on record for Pantanal fires, during which about 30% of the wetland was consumed by fire.

The stark difference in fire outbreaks is evident when comparing the first half of 2023 to the same period in 2024.

Between 1 January and 9 June 2023, 127 fires were reported. In 2024, this number surged to 1,315.

"What is most worrying is that even in the rainy season, we had this increase in fires," Vinicius Silgueiro from the local NGO Instituto Centro da Vida told Reuters.

He warned that the situation is likely to worsen as the dry season reaches its peak in August and September.

In response to the escalating emergency, Brazil's federal government announced last week that it would collaborate with the state governments of Mato Grosso do Sul and the Amazon region to combat the wildfires.

Environment Minister Marina Silva highlighted the urgency of responding to fires more quickly and implementing stronger preventive measures to avert future outbreaks.