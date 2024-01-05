Why illegal brick kilns still run in Brahmanbaria?

A plume of smoke is seen coming from a brick kiln at Chandura in Brahmanbaria. The total number of brick kilns in the district is 176, of which 96 are running illegally without any approval from the Department of Environment and polluting the environment and destroying biodiversity. Photo: TBS

As many as 96 out of 176 brick kilns in Brahmanbaria district are operating illegally, casting a shadow on the environment and biodiversity.

The majority of these kilns, situated near agricultural land, markets, and educational institutions, are not only violating the law but also allegedly burning low-quality coal, contributing to air pollution, and causing damage to crops.

The Brick Manufacturing and Kiln Establishment (control) Act states that soil can be extracted for brick kilns with the permission of the district administration, from designated areas such as ponds, canals, rivers, or fallow regions.

However, in Brahmanbaria, agricultural land has been continually excavated for brick kilns every season, particularly in Nabinagar, Sarail, and Bijoynagar upazilas. This involves farmers selling topsoil to kilns at the persuasion of owners and brokers, leading to a decline in land fertility, according to locals.

The Department of Environment in Brahmanbaria has declared these 96 kilns illegal so far. Only 6 of the owners have appealed against the decision while the unauthorised brick kilns are still operating.

Allegations against these kilns range from not having the required permits from the district administration and the Department of Environment to being situated in unapproved areas and not following correct brick-burning methods.

The establishment of a brick kiln also requires approvals from several other departments, in addition to the district administration and the Department of Environment.

A visit to various brick kilns in Brahmanbaria Sadar, Sarail, and Bijoynagar upazilas highlighted the fact that many of these kilns have been placed near agricultural land, within residential areas, and even in proximity to schools.

Mohammad Babul Mia, owner of Digital Bricks in Bijoynagar upazila, said, "Following the law would limit the district to 10 brick kilns, potentially causing a brick shortage. Currently, low-lying lands, including those where crops are not cultivated and areas turned into hills, are being excavated for brick production.

"Buyers are also slowly transitioning to blocks, but complete adoption may take a few more years."

Azizul Haque, president of the Brahmanbaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry and former general secretary of the district brick manufacturers' association, said, "Many kilns, established 10 or 15 years ago in places where there were no schools or settlements, now have schools nearby. Closing them abruptly will be challenging.

"As long as there is no direct harm to people, there's no immediate issue, but several kilns near schools have already been shut down. After 2025, brick kilns will be phased out. Many owners might currently be operating by requesting authorities."

Environmental and biodiversity organisations in Brahmanbaria criticise the lack of effective action from the district administration and the Department of Environment against unlicensed brick kilns. There are also allegations of bribery, with brick kiln owners purportedly influencing the administration before each brick-making season.

Shamim Ahmed, president of one such organisation, Tauri Bangladesh, described brick kilns as a growing menace to a healthy environment. Despite fines imposed for environmental law violations and the absence of permits, unlicensed brick kilns operate unhindered due to administrative indifference, he claimed.

Shamim warned that without immediate action from the administration, these kilns would persist in causing harm to the environment.

Responding to the escalating issue, Mohammed Khaled Hasan, deputy director of the Department of Environment in Brahmanbaria, said, "The Brick Manufacturing and Kiln Establishment (Control) Act was enacted in 2013 and implemented in 2016. During this time, the owners set up brick kilns in many places near agricultural land and schools.

"Although shutting them down abruptly is not feasible, we consistently conduct operations against illegal brick kilns."

In 2023, brick kilns faced fines amounting to Tk16 lakh, leading to the closure of several units. Operations are on hold due to the national elections, but Khaled Hasan assured that action against illegal brick kilns will resume immediately after the polls.

"By 2025, blocks will be used in the construction and renovation of all government buildings. Then naturally the use of bricks will decrease a lot," he also said.

A circular was issued in 2019, he added.