Why dead mother turtles keep washing ashore in Cox's Bazar?

Environment

Nupa Alam
21 February, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:28 pm

Related News

Why dead mother turtles keep washing ashore in Cox's Bazar?

On Tuesday alone, five dead Olive Ridley turtles were found on the beaches.

Nupa Alam
21 February, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:28 pm
A dead turtle in Cox&#039;s Bazar beach. Photo: TBS
A dead turtle in Cox's Bazar beach. Photo: TBS

At least 34 dead mother turtles carrying hundreds of eggs washed ashore on Cox's Bazar beaches since January, raising concerns about the safety of these endangered creatures.

Additionally, during the same period, three dead dolphins and one dead porpoise were discovered on the beaches.

On Tuesday alone, five dead Olive Ridley turtles were found on the beaches. Of them two were found dead on the Sonapara sea beach in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila, two in Himchari Beach's Parasailing Point and one other in Sonarpara Point, Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute Senior Scientific Officer Tariqul Islam said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Marine experts believe these deaths are likely due to entanglement in fishing nets, injuries sustained during fishing activities, or habitat destruction. The development of tourism and increased human activity on the beaches are also thought to be contributing factors.

The Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute is currently investigating the cause of death, collecting samples from the deceased animals. Prof Towhida Rashid, the institute's director general, expressed her deep concern about the situation, saying, "This has never happened before."

The situation is particularly alarming as mother turtles are crucial for the survival of their species. The breeding season for sea turtles is November to March, and the deaths coincide with this critical period.  

Shafiqur Rahman, deputy project director of Nature Conservation Management, further paints a grim picture. "Mother turtles face grave danger," he said. "Their nesting sites are threatened by development, abandoned nets, and light pollution."

This is not the first time turtles have been found dead on Cox's Bazar beaches. In 2003, a survey found that turtles used to lay eggs at 52 points along the coast. However, that number has now decreased to 34, and the development of tourism and other human activities are being blamed for the decline.

Meanwhile, St Martin's Island witnessed five dead turtles in the last 18 days, with some bearing injuries suggestive of dog attacks.

Conservationists are urging for immediate action to address the threats faced by marine animals.

"It is important to create awareness among fishermen, create a safe environment for egg-laying, and prevent dogs from roaming on the beach," said Rashedul Majid, chief executive officer of environmental volunteer organisation Environment People, "Otherwise, the turtles cannot be saved."

Additionally, stricter enforcement of environmental guidelines for the development of Cox's Bazar beaches is essential, conservationists said.

Top News

turtles / Bangladesh / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

7h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

1h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

3h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

2h | Videos
Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

Israel's economy shrinks on Gaza war

4h | Videos