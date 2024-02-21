Why dead mother turtles keep washing ashore in Cox's Bazar?

At least 34 dead mother turtles carrying hundreds of eggs washed ashore on Cox's Bazar beaches since January, raising concerns about the safety of these endangered creatures.

Additionally, during the same period, three dead dolphins and one dead porpoise were discovered on the beaches.

On Tuesday alone, five dead Olive Ridley turtles were found on the beaches. Of them two were found dead on the Sonapara sea beach in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila, two in Himchari Beach's Parasailing Point and one other in Sonarpara Point, Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute Senior Scientific Officer Tariqul Islam said.

Marine experts believe these deaths are likely due to entanglement in fishing nets, injuries sustained during fishing activities, or habitat destruction. The development of tourism and increased human activity on the beaches are also thought to be contributing factors.

The Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute is currently investigating the cause of death, collecting samples from the deceased animals. Prof Towhida Rashid, the institute's director general, expressed her deep concern about the situation, saying, "This has never happened before."

The situation is particularly alarming as mother turtles are crucial for the survival of their species. The breeding season for sea turtles is November to March, and the deaths coincide with this critical period.

Shafiqur Rahman, deputy project director of Nature Conservation Management, further paints a grim picture. "Mother turtles face grave danger," he said. "Their nesting sites are threatened by development, abandoned nets, and light pollution."

This is not the first time turtles have been found dead on Cox's Bazar beaches. In 2003, a survey found that turtles used to lay eggs at 52 points along the coast. However, that number has now decreased to 34, and the development of tourism and other human activities are being blamed for the decline.

Meanwhile, St Martin's Island witnessed five dead turtles in the last 18 days, with some bearing injuries suggestive of dog attacks.

Conservationists are urging for immediate action to address the threats faced by marine animals.

"It is important to create awareness among fishermen, create a safe environment for egg-laying, and prevent dogs from roaming on the beach," said Rashedul Majid, chief executive officer of environmental volunteer organisation Environment People, "Otherwise, the turtles cannot be saved."

Additionally, stricter enforcement of environmental guidelines for the development of Cox's Bazar beaches is essential, conservationists said.