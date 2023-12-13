Western, northwestern country parts to experience cold wave: Met office

Environment

BSS
13 December, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 03:28 pm

Western, northwestern country parts to experience cold wave: Met office

The night temperature may fall by 1-3 degrees Celsius and the day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

BSS
13 December, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 03:28 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Mild cold wave may sweep at places over the western and northwestern part of the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued today.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country having chances of drizzle at places over Rangpur division. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning," it added.

The night temperature may fall by 1-3 degrees Celsius and the day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 31.0 degrees Celsius at Teknaf and today's minimum temperature was recorded at 12.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi.

However, no rainfall was traced anywhere across the country in the last 24 hours till 6 am today.

The sun sets at 05:12 pm today and rises at 06:32 am tomorrow in the capital.

