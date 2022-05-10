USAID launches project worth $20M to fight climate change in Bangladesh

USAID has launched a five-year project worth $20 million to protect critical forests and wetland areas in Bangladesh.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and USAID Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming Isobel Coleman jointly launched the project "Protibesh" at an event on Tuesday.

The project targets two key areas including the Sundarbans and the forest and freshwater wetland ecosystems of the Sylhet border region.

The project will also help communities build long term climate resilience by adopting climate-smart agriculture approaches and learning business skills to diversify and increase their incomes, moving away from reliance on natural resources from forest for their livelihoods.

Officials from the environment, fisheries and land ministries including the Fisheries Department, Environment Department and Forest Department joined the event.