Urbanisation: Promises of green coexistence not kept, says Bapa

Environmentalists have expressed concern that the country's urban expansion is not fostering coexistence with the environment but instead leading to its destruction.

At a discussion hosted by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) on Wednesday, architect Iqbal Habib, vice-president of the organisation, said Bangladesh is grappling with a crisis of urbanisation. Green and aquatic parts of cities are disappearing due to continuous encroachment and pollution across the country.

"As a result, once lush cities, rich in gardens, parks, canals, lakes, and ponds, are losing their open spaces and recreation opportunities, becoming increasingly unlivable," Habib added.

Bapa Vice-President Mahidul Haque Khan said "There's a significant gap between the government's promises to preserve the environment and the ongoing environmental destruction. We continue to see environmental degradation."

He urged the environment minister to take immediate and effective actions to protect the country's environment.

Ishrat Islam, a professor of Buet, noted that Bangladesh is significantly lagging in achieving the SDGs. She called for the proper implementation of the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) and the master plans for the country's upazilas.

Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumdar, joint secretary of Bapa, pointed out that the average life expectancy in Bangladesh is decreasing by six years and eight months. Despite the Environment Minister's 100-day action plan, no practical programmes are evident.

He emphasised the need for good environmental governance and highlighted that construction work contributes significantly to air pollution. He also advocated for the closure of brick kilns, increased use of advanced technology and alternative bricks, and effective measures to control unfit vehicles. He also called for short-, medium- and long-term plans to prevent pollution.

Alamgir Kabir, general secretary of Bapa, called for urgent action to address Dhaka's worsening air pollution. He criticised the Department of Environment and the Ministry for failing to effectively prevent pollution, stating they have become "dysfunctional institutions."

He attributed rising pollution to factors like road construction and dust generation. He proposed using vacuum cleaners for dust control and demanded the removal of encroachments on playgrounds and parks throughout Dhaka to create green spaces.

Bapa put forward six proposals at the event to protect the environment, including Conducting a tree census in urban areas, including all roads and highways, and controlling tree felling by creating a tree database.

Ensuring responsible management of forests and forest land protection through regulation, incentives, and appropriate punishment for violators.

Undertaking a comprehensive program to create "Urban Forests" and implementing balanced, native tree planting and nurturing programs.