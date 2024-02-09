UNDP launches 'clean air' campaign in Dhaka amid deteriorating air quality

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a #LetsBreatheWell: Clean Air Campaign for clean air to raise awareness about the deteriorating air quality in the city.

Air pollution is a critical issue in Bangladesh, with the air quality worsening each year. According to a report from the World Bank, more than 80,000 people died in 2019 due to air pollution.

And the economic loss is about 3.9 to 4.4% of the country's entire GDP. That's a huge impact on our health and economy, reads a press release

Recognising the urgency, UNDP in Bangladesh kicked off the #BreatheWellDhaka campaign in 2023 to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

Followed by the first phase, UNDP launched #LetsBreatheWell: Clean Air Campaign Design Challenge to engage with different University Clubs all over Bangladesh to get creative ideas and spread the word about clean air, adds the statement.

This challenge aims to engage university students in crafting innovative campaigns to raise awareness about air pollution and advocate for cleaner air across Bangladesh.

Different University Clubs can participate in the challenge by registering here: www.tinyurl.com/letsbreathewell