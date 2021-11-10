UK announces £120mn for Bangladesh to scale up climate action

Environment

UNB
10 November, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 07:52 pm

File Photo: Inundated village houses are seen in Savar, Bangladesh. Photographer: Munir Uz zaman/AFP via Getty Images
COP26 President Alok Sharma has announced £120 million to support climate action in Bangladesh.

The £120million new programme for Bangladesh, from 2021 to 2027, will scale up locally-led adaptation, expand renewable energy, tackle pollution and waste, and develop and empower the next generation of climate leaders.

The funding for the Bangladesh Climate and Environment Programme will help build resilience, prevent pollution, protect biodiversity, strengthen renewable energy and better manage waste, while also supporting women's access to finance, education and skills in Bangladesh.

He also announced how £165 million of UK funding will tackle climate change, including by addressing the gender inequalities that make women and girls more vulnerable to climate change, and by empowering women and girls to be leaders in climate action.

Speaking from COP26 in Glasgow, Alok Sharma said gender and climate are profoundly intertwined.

"We see that in terms of the impact of climate change, which affects women and girls disproportionately. And we see it in terms of tackling climate change, where we know our efforts are more effective when women and girls are at their hearts."

He said they are committed to women's participation at every level of climate action and to placing gender at the heart of all our efforts. This is why gender cuts across the full COP fortnight. "And it's why we're hosting Gender Day today."

Through its COP26 Presidency, the UK has been urging countries to put gender equalities at the heart of climate action, and on Gender Day convened ministers and other actors to discuss new action to tackle gender and climate change.

 

