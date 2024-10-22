Toll on Gazipur's green: Two-thirds of forests, water bodies lost in two decades

Infographics: TBS

A recent study has revealed that Gazipur district has lost two-thirds of its forestland and water bodies over the past two decades, driven by unplanned industrialisation and urbanisation.

The findings were presented at a seminar, titled "Gazipur in Environmental Crisis: The Way Out," held at the Gazipur PTI Auditorium on Tuesday (22 October).

The study, conducted by the River and Delta Research Center (RDRC) in 2023, highlighted the severe decline in forest areas and water bodies, alongside the rapid growth of industrial and urban areas.

Mohammad Ejaz, chairman of RDRC, presented the findings, which revealed that Gazipur, once known for its natural beauty, has undergone a significant environmental transformation since the early 2000s.

Forest encroachment, deforestation, and the filling up of water bodies have led to a drastic reduction in green spaces.

Experts suggest that a healthy ecosystem requires 20-25% of the total land area to be covered by forests.

In 2000, Gazipur had 39,943 hectares of forestland, representing 23.44% of the total area. By 2023, this had shrunk to 16,174 hectares, or just 9.49%.

Similarly, the district's water bodies, which covered 11,462 hectares in 2000 (6.73% of the area), now span only 5,568 hectares or 3.27%.

The ideal proportion of waterbodies is 7-14% of the total area of a district. This reduction has contributed to the deterioration of Gazipur's natural ecosystem.

The study also highlighted population growth in the district, which saw its numbers rise from 30.5 lakh in 2011 to over 50 lakh in 2022.

Gazipur City Corporation area, one of the most densely populated in the country, now has a density of 8,126 people per square kilometre.

In 2000, about 85,573 hectares of the district were inhabited, which was 50.21% of the total area. By 2023, the area has increased to 112,179 hectares, which is 65.83% of the total area.

Unplanned industrialisation has led to a sharp increase in industrial areas, which grew from 9,736 hectares in 2000 to 14,877 hectares by 2023.

In contrast, open spaces have seen a decline. In 2000, the district had 5,436 hectares of open space. In 2023, this figure declined to only 1,316 hectares.

In 2000, the total cultivated agricultural land in Gazipur was 18,270 hectares. By 2023, the cultivated agricultural land had increased to 20,307 hectares.

The study stressed that this unchecked development has significantly polluted local rivers, including the Turag, Balu, and Shitalakhya, severely impacting both the environment and public health.

Gazipur District Commissioner Nafisa Arefin, who attended the seminar as chief guest, addressed the issue, saying, "We receive complaints of forest encroachment every day. However, we must all protest and resist these encroachments. I will do my utmost to fulfil my governmental responsibilities in this regard."

The study was supported by the Bangladesh River Foundation (BRF), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), and the Prokriti O Jibon Foundation.

BELA Executive Director (Acting) Taslima Islam, who chaired the event, called for a collective effort to address the crisis.

"We all need to be aware. Even if we want to stop encroachment and pollution, the government or BELA alone cannot solve it. We want development, but not at the cost of the environment," she said.

Other speakers included Gazipur Department of Environment Deputy Director Arefin Badol, Professor Asim Bibakar of Bhawal Badre Alam Government College, and Rafikul Islam, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension, among others.

They stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to restore Gazipur's natural resources and combat the environmental crisis.