Tk1.8 lakh fined, 746kg polythene seized during DoE raids nationwide

A total of Tk180,500 in fines was imposed on 26 businesses while 746kg of polythene and a truck were seized today (3 November) during the Department of Environment's (DoE) raids across Bangladesh.

Following the announcement by Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the environment, forest, and climate change ministry, the DoE conducted a crackdown on factories producing banned polythene shopping bags, according to a press release.

During a raid in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar area, utility connections, including gas, electricity, and water were disconnected at one factory.

Thirteen mobile courts operated nationwide, targeting illegal storage and marketing of banned polythene.

On the other hand, at a meeting with environmental organisations at the Bangladesh Secretariat, the environment adviser announced that action would also be taken soon against illegal battery-breaking and lead-smelting factories.

She emphasised that the government has been taking progressive steps to curb all forms of pollution to protect nature.