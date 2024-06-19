Sylhet flood: Situation worsens as nearly 7 lakh people affected

The flood situation worsens in Sylhet with water spreading to the district's Sadar, Dakshin Surma, Biswanath, Fenchuganj, Golapganj, and Balaganj upazilas on Wednesday,19 June. Photo: TBS/Debasish Debu

Despite the heavy rains in Sylhet slightly subsiding over the past 24 hours, continuous mountain runoff has exacerbated the floods.

As of this morning (19 June), around seven lakh people in the district were affected, with new areas becoming submerged.

According to Sylhet district administration, 21 wards of the city and 1,323 villages under the district have been flooded till Tuesday (18 June) morning, impacting the lives of 675,937 residents.

Approximately 50,000 people are currently trapped in the waterlogged city.

Sources from the Sylhet Water Development Board (PUBO) reported that the water level at the Kanighat point of the Surma River was 91 centimetres above the danger line as of 9am today.

At the Sylhet point, the water level was 37 centimetres above the danger limit.

Meanwhile, the Kushiara River was flowing 46 centimetres above the danger line at Amalshid Point. At Fenchuganj and Sherpur points, the river water levels were 92 and 12 centimetres above the danger line, respectively.

Photo: TBS/Debasish Debu

Besides, the water at the Sarighat point of the Sari-Goain River was 0.9 centimetres above the danger line.

The floodwaters, initially affecting the five bordering upazilas of Sylhet, including Companyganj, Kanaighat, Gowainghat, Jaintapur, and Zakiganj, have now spread to the Sadar, Dakshin Surma, Biswanath, Fenchuganj, Golapganj, and Balaganj upazilas.

A power substation in the Barikandi area of South Surma of Sylhet is at risk due to landslides and floods caused by heavy rains.

If flooding continues, about 50,000 people in the area would be without electricity.

The army, with assistance from the Sylhet City Corporation and the Power Division, has been working to protect the substation by placing sandbags along the riverbank.

The Barikandi substation supplies electricity to the adjacent areas, including Sylhet Railway Station, Barikandi, Kamalbazar, Masukganj, Bcsic, Lalabazar, Shibbari, and Kadamtali Central Bus Terminal.

An elderly woman is shifted to a safer place from a flooded area in Sylhet. The photo was taken last week at the Technical Road area in South Surma of the city. Photo: Debashish Debu

Sylhet Power Development Board Sales and Distribution Department Executive Engineer Shyamal Chandra Sarkar said, "The substation is at risk due to rising water. But we are fully prepared. The army is also helping us in our efforts."

Continuous rainfall and mountain runoff have triggered the second wave of flooding in Sylhet within 20 days, submerging numerous roads and homes.

Earlier, on 27 May, Sylhet experienced flooding due to mountain runoff, affecting about 750,000 people in all upazilas of the district. Before the water from that flood had fully receded, Sylhet was hit by another wave of flooding on 15 June.

Heavy downpours, accompanied by mountain runoff, worsened the situation from the dawn of Eid day (17 June).

Shah Md Sajib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at the Sylhet weather office, said the district recorded 100 mm of rain from 6am on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday (today). In just three hours this morning, till 9am, 55 mm of rainfall was recorded.

The meteorologist predicted heavy rain in Sylhet for the next few days.

Photo: Debashish Debu

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Hasan said, "As the flood situation worsens in Sylhet, the upazila administration is taking necessary steps to rescue people trapped in water. Control rooms have been set up in the district commissioner's office and the offices of the upazila executive officers to monitor the overall flood situation. Along with dedicated flood officers in each upazila, tag officers have been appointed in every union."

"Union-based medical teams have been formed to provide healthcare to flood victims. Heavy rainfall is expected in the Sylhet region for the next three days. If this situation continues, the flood situation may deteriorate further," he added.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Md Mohibbur Rahman is expected to visit the flood-affected areas in Sylhet today.