Sylhet at flood risk with 400mm of rainfall predicted by Wednesday

Sylhet is at high risk of flooding due to water runoff from nearby hills, inflow from upstream catchments, and locally heavy rainfall intensified by the impact of Cyclone Remal, Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash said today (28 May).

According to the meteorologist, American and European weather models predict at least 1,000 millimetres of rain in the next 48 hours for Cherrapunji, a sub-divisional town in the Indian state of Meghalaya. Consequently, Sylhet division is expected to receive 400 millimetres of rain.

Palash warned that all districts in Bangladesh bordering India's Meghalaya are at significant risk of flooding due to the increased water flow.

In addition to the districts in Sylhet division, Sherpur and Netrakona in the Mymensingh division, are likely to experience heavy rainfall and potential flooding.