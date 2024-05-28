Sylhet at flood risk with 400mm of rainfall predicted by Wednesday

Environment

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:19 pm

Related News

Sylhet at flood risk with 400mm of rainfall predicted by Wednesday

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 12:19 pm
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Sylhet is at high risk of flooding due to water runoff from nearby hills, inflow from upstream catchments, and locally heavy rainfall intensified by the impact of Cyclone Remal, Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash said today (28 May).

According to the meteorologist, American and European weather models predict at least 1,000 millimetres of rain in the next 48 hours for Cherrapunji, a sub-divisional town in the Indian state of Meghalaya. Consequently, Sylhet division is expected to receive 400 millimetres of rain.

Palash warned that all districts in Bangladesh bordering India's Meghalaya are at significant risk of flooding due to the increased water flow. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In addition to the districts in Sylhet division, Sherpur and Netrakona in the Mymensingh division, are likely to experience heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

Bangladesh / Top News / Districts

Sylhet / rain / Rain forecast / Cyclone Remal / Sylhet flood / Flood Risk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

4h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

Israel's attack on Gaza's Rafah has been strongly condemned by the world

33m | Videos
April’s revenue growth hits 19%

April’s revenue growth hits 19%

2h | Videos
ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

15h | Videos
Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

14h | Videos