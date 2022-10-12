Super cyclone 'Sitrang' unlikely to hit Bangladesh coast: State minister

There is no possibility of super cyclone "Sitrang" – to be formed over the Bay of Bengal – hitting Bangladesh coast, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said on Wednesday.

No depression has formed in the Bay yet, he said at a press briefing on International Disaster Mitigation Day at the Secretariat.

The state minister said the Global Forecast System (GFS) has shared a message that super cyclone "Sitrang" may hit the coastal areas this month.

GFS said a depression will form in the bay on 17 October and will intensify into a cyclonic storm. It may hit parts of West Bengal and the Sundarbans through Andhra Pradesh, he added.

It can be similar to Cyclone Amphan, he added. "Our meteorologists are monitoring and reported that no depression has formed in the bay yet."

"If the cyclone hits this region it will be called 'Sitrang', named by Thailand," Enamur added.

Japan and Indian Meteorological departments will work jointly with Bangladesh. "We will take action on our preparations when we come to a decision."

He also said the government is prepared to deal with the cyclone although there is no specific information. The state minister said all the field level administration, district administration and volunteers have been instructed to be ready to tackle the cyclone.

"Usually we start doing preparatory work after the depression forms."

The cyclone shelters need to be prepared. "We will provide dry foods, drinking water and cash money there," the state minister said.