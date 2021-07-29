The Sundarbans have to be a safe habitat for tigers

The Sundarbans is the only shelter for tigers, so the mangrove forest has to be a safe habitat for tigers, said speakers at a programme on Thursday.

"The government took a project to protect the Sundarbans and tigers, but the project is yet to get any allocation," said Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) President Sultana Kamal at a webinar organised by the organisation to mark Tiger's Day on 29 July.

She added that our policymakers may have failed to realise the importance of these valuable resources of the country. Policymakers consider setting up industries and earn money as a success.

"They think earning money will develop our country, but to be a developed nation the country's culture has to be developed, and the tigers are a part of our culture," she added.

"The United Nations also seems to be in favour of governments, not for people anymore because they cared about these issues earlier, but now it becomes a club for the government," she said.

Prof MA Aziz, Department of Zoology of Jahangirnagar University, said there is a crisis of food for tigers in the Sundarbans. At least 70% of their food comes from deer and the rest have come from other wild animals.

But people are killing deer in the forest unwisely for venison, he said adding, some poachers are also killing tigers for smuggling the skin and bones, which must be stopped immediately.

Speakers at the program urged tougher punishment for corrupt people who are doing an evil job like killing tigers and deer and harming the mangrove forest.