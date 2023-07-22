Strict implementation of guidelines urged to curb urban disaster risks

The Bangladesh Institute of Planners on Saturday placed an eight-point set of recommendations, which include implementing city corporation-mandated earthquake contingency plans, to reduce the risks of urban disasters in the country.

Pointing to Bangladesh's position as the 9th most urban disaster-prone country in the World Risk 2022 report, the urban planners at a conference in the capital said the capital city is at high risk of fire incidents, flooding and earthquake.

Their recommendations to mitigate the crisis also include outlining and implementing permanent disaster-related guidelines, identifying artificially water-filled areas, implementing the proposed building codes, enlisting all the related professionals, launching electronic construction permitting systems and others.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Bangladesh Institute of Planners President Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon, Bangladesh Institute of Planners General Secretary Shaikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan and Rajuk Chairman Md Anisur Rahman Miah were present at the conference.

From Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Pressor Raquib Ahsan of civil engineering department, Professor Dr Md Shakil Akhter of urban planning were also present, among others.

Urban planners and disaster management experts said Dhaka city witnessed at least 35 fire incidents only during the short period of January to April. Citing a report from the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence they said, 2,651 buildings were found to be vulnerable to fire outbreaks in 2017.

When it comes to earthquake risks, the capital city sits on a major tectonic fault making it risky as always. From 1850 to 1930, there were five major earthquakes in the country, implying the potential next quake has had a long-time since the last one to gather devastating force.

Worryingly, fire and quakes could strike the city anytime without warning.

Foreign Minister Momen said that despite the country setting examples in disaster management, people themselves are now becoming responsible for hiking risks.

The once plentiful playing fields and ponds in the Dhaka city have been destroyed, eliminating effective buffers against casualties and losses in disaster times.

Furthermore, landowners are setting up boundary walls very close to one another, and in some cases, only walls are being erected even if they are intended to shield nothing.

This wall-building mentality is making Dhaka city all the more vulnerable to disasters' devastating impacts. If general people and authorities cannot check this trend, it would become almost impossible for ambulances and fire brigades to reach residences deep inside city areas, Dr Momen said urging everyone to act more responsibly.