Specialist committee formed to protect elephants in Korean EPZ

Environment

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:10 pm

Related News

Specialist committee formed to protect elephants in Korean EPZ

The committee will submit a report within the next three weeks, containing specific recommendations to ensure a safe working environment for EPZ workers and to resolve human-elephant conflicts

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:10 pm
The committee was formed based on a decision taken at a meeting held today (21 October) at the ministry&#039;s mini-conference room in the Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: Courtesy
The committee was formed based on a decision taken at a meeting held today (21 October) at the ministry's mini-conference room in the Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: Courtesy

A specialist committee has been formed to ensure the protection of elephants in the Korean Export Processing Zone (EPZ) area of Chattogram, under the initiative of Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

The committee will submit a report to the ministry within the next three weeks, containing specific recommendations to ensure a safe working environment for EPZ workers and to resolve human-elephant conflicts, the ministry said in a statement.

The deputy commissioner of Chattogram will chair the specialist committee, while other members include Professor Monirul H Khan of Jahangirnagar University, Professor Anwarul Islam of Dhaka University, a representative of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), two representatives from the Korean EPZ, Rubaiya Ahmed from Obhoyaronno (Bangladesh Animal Welfare Foundation), and the divisional forest officer of the Chattogram South Forest Division. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The divisional forest officer of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division, Chattogram, will serve as the member secretary of the committee.

The committee was formed based on a decision taken at a meeting held today (21 October) at the ministry's mini-conference room in the Bangladesh Secretariat. 

The meeting was attended by the environment adviser along with the president and managing director of the Korean EPZ, the chief conservator of forests, and ministry officials.

Bangladesh

Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

12m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

22m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos