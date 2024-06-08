Smart youth will save forests: Environment ministry organises 'Wildlife Olympiad' in Chattogram

The Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change organised the Wildlife Olympiad 2024 at Chattogram Collegiate School premises on Friday (7 June), with the motto “Smart youth will save forests”. Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change organised the Wildlife Olympiad 2024 at Chattogram Collegiate School premises on Friday (7 June), with the motto "Smart youth will save forests".

The inauguration ceremony was addressed by Assistant Forest Conservator of Chattogram North Forest Division, Mohammad Zainal Abedin, and Chattogram Collegiate School Principal, Mohammad Sirajul Islam, who launched the event by releasing balloons. Shihab Zeeshan, the Chattogram region coordinator of the Olympiad, administered the opening ceremony, according to a press release.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mohammad Zainal Abedin emphasised the critical importance of protecting wildlife and ecosystems, stating, "Protecting wildlife and ecosystems is now not only useful but essential. The Wildlife Olympiad will play an important role in raising awareness among students and the wider community."

Principal Mohammad Sirajul Islam expressed his optimism for the future, noting, "Those who participated in organising the olympiad today are emerging, energetic, and cultured. The future history of Bangladesh will be written by their hands. Future Bangladesh will become full of green."

The competition, which focused on the significance of wild animals, forests, and ecosystems, saw participation from students ranging from 8th grade to higher secondary level.

A total of 578 students from various educational institutions across the district competed in two categories.

After the opening ceremony, students participated in a thirty-minute test. At the conclusion of the Chattogram phase, 13 school-level students and 7 college-level students emerged victorious. Among them, six students—three from each category—will advance to the national phase of the Olympiad in Dhaka, scheduled for July.