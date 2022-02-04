Showers usher in chill in Bangladesh

Environment

UNB
04 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

Showers usher in chill in Bangladesh

UNB
04 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 02:58 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Light to moderate  showers with thunderstorms hit several parts of Bangladesh including northern districts Dinajpur, Kurigram, Tangail, Pabna early on Friday morning, triggering chilly weather conditions at many places.

Meanwhile it started drizzling in several places in Dhaka city after 12 pm, according to the met office.

Dinajpur weather office, for instance, recorded 30.4 millimeters of rainfall from 4 am to 9 am, prompting the district to shiver at 13 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature in the past 24 hours was recorded at 11.2 degrees in Tetulia upazila and the highest temperature at 29.3 degrees in Mongla, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

BMD, in a forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9 am, said, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions."

Besides, showers are likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Moderate to thick fog may also occur at places over the river basins of the southern part and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to Saturday morning, said the weather office.

In an outlook for the next 72 hours, the weather department predicted that rainfall activity may eventually decrease.

Bangladesh / Top News

Showers usher / rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Joe Rogan on Spotify saga quickly descended into an all-or-nothing online fight between “anti-misinformation” and “pro-free speech” camps. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Rogan shows we are trapped in Spotify's cage

3h | Panorama
Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

Suicide: How to respond to the upsurge?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

4h | Food
For nearly 64 years, prominent Bangladeshi journalist Nurjahan Begum and her family had lived in this house in Old Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Begum bari became a shooting spot

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

25m | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

17h | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

17h | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city