Showers usher in chill in Bangladesh

Light to moderate showers with thunderstorms hit several parts of Bangladesh including northern districts Dinajpur, Kurigram, Tangail, Pabna early on Friday morning, triggering chilly weather conditions at many places.

Meanwhile it started drizzling in several places in Dhaka city after 12 pm, according to the met office.

Dinajpur weather office, for instance, recorded 30.4 millimeters of rainfall from 4 am to 9 am, prompting the district to shiver at 13 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature in the past 24 hours was recorded at 11.2 degrees in Tetulia upazila and the highest temperature at 29.3 degrees in Mongla, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

BMD, in a forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9 am, said, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions."

Besides, showers are likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Moderate to thick fog may also occur at places over the river basins of the southern part and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to Saturday morning, said the weather office.

In an outlook for the next 72 hours, the weather department predicted that rainfall activity may eventually decrease.