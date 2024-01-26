Season's lowest temperature of 5.8°C recorded in Tetulia amid cold snap 

With the cold snap persisting in the country's northern regions, the lowest temperature of the season was recorded in Tetulia of Panchagarh at 5.8 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The Met Office says the mild cold wave that is currently sweeping over parts of the country will last for at least two days.

Data from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department suggests that earlier, on 8 January 2018, the temperature in Tetulia plummeted to a record 2.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the country's history.

Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said, "In Tetulia, the temperature fluctuates in such a manner from time to time. Moreover, Tetulia is directly exposed to the chilling Himalayan air, causing the area to be enveloped in severe cold."

The weather may remain the same for the next few days, he added.

The meteorologist further said the mild to moderate cold wave that is currently sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and Chuadanga district may spread.

As per the Met Office, temperatures across the country are unlikely to rise much today and tomorrow. However, a slight increase is expected on Monday. The temperature in the capital may remain almost unchanged.

On Friday, the temperature in Dhaka experienced a rise, with the minimum recorded at 15.4 degrees Celsius, compared to Thursday's 14.2 degrees Celsius.

In its forecast for the next 24 hours commencing at 6pm yesterday, the Met Office said the weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, and moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning, and it may continue till noon at places.

"Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may be disrupted due to thick fog," it warned.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, added the bulletin.

Chattogram and Barisal divisions may experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds temporarily. The rest of the country is likely to experience mainly dry conditions with a partly cloudy sky.

As per the Met Office, the mild to moderate cold wave that is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and Chuadanga district may continue and spread. In addition, Pabna and Naogaon districts are also experiencing a mild cold wave.

The mild cold wave is sweeping over Naogaon district and Rangpur division with temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.