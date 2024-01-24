Scientists spot previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins in Antarctica

Environment

AP/UNB
24 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 12:46 pm

Related News

Scientists spot previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins in Antarctica

At least some emperor penguins are moving their colonies as melting ice from climate change threatens breeding grounds, according to research released on Wednesday

AP/UNB
24 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 12:46 pm
Scientists spot previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins in Antarctica. Photo: UNB
Scientists spot previously unknown colonies of emperor penguins in Antarctica. Photo: UNB

Emperor penguins, considered "near threatened" with extinction, are the world's largest penguins. They raise their chicks in Antarctic winter on patches of frozen sea ice. But if the ice breaks up before the chicks have fledged, most will die.

At least some emperor penguins are moving their colonies as melting ice from climate change threatens breeding grounds, according to research released on Wednesday.

One penguin colony near Halley Bay appears to have moved around 30 kilometres (19 miles) to the east, said Peter Fretwell, a researcher at the British Antarctic Survey. He said unstable conditions beginning in 2016 had made the old location perilous.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Emperor penguins have taken it upon themselves to try to find more stable sea ice," he said.

The four newly found colonies likely existed for many years, but scientists hadn't previously spotted them, said Fretwell. They are mostly small colonies, with less than 1,000 breeding pairs each, he said. Scientists currently know of 66 emperor penguin colonies.

The newly spotted colonies don't greatly change overall population estimates - currently less than around 300,000 breeding pairs - but they help scientists understand where penguins might be moving, said Fretwell.

It's unclear if any of the newly identified colonies could be breakaway groups from other larger colonies, said Daniel Zitterbart, a penguin researcher at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who was not involved in the study.

But it's clear the breeding sites are in flux and a warming world means more "penguins will be on the move," he said.

Top News / Climate Change

Emperor penguins / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

1h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

1h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

6h | Panorama
The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

1h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

17h | Videos
Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

6h | Videos